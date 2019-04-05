Steve Clegg, City of Chilliwack environmental services specialist, sampling pink discharge from a pipe near the Camp Slough.

‘Contaminated’ waterway in Fraser Valley turns pink

Citizen reported it to City of Chilliwack, which confirmed the slough appears reddish pink

A section of a waterway in the Fraser Valley has turned a reddish pink.

A resident contacted provincial officials, who then reported that information to City of Chilliwack on April 4, that an unknown substance had been discharged into the slough on Fairfield Island that made it turn a pinkish hue.

City staff visited the site and confirmed the water appeared to be “significantly contaminated.”

Reports were subsequently made to Fisheries and Oceans Canada and the Ministry of the Environment.

The low water level this spring may have kept the contamination to that section of the slough, staff said, since it didn’t appear to be spreading too quickly.

READ MORE: Work plan for Camp Slough

A section of the Camp Slough appears to have turned pink. (Submitted)

The 11-km Camp Slough is on Fairfield Island in Chilliwack.

