Contamination discovered at old Kelowna Tolko site

Latest report on site to be redeveloped submitted to Ministry

Plans to redevelop the old Tolko Industries mill in Kelowna’s north end have hit a bit of a speed bump.

The company’s latest environmental report, released on Sept. 7 and submitted to B.C.’s Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, indicated that contamination was found at a test hole approximately 150 metres from the lakeshore. Laboratory testing revealed that it is consistent with lubricating oil.

The report adds that the contaminant was found in trace amounts around two nearby holes.

The mill closed in January 2020, citing reasons like logging costs, market conditions and policies.

Since its closure, work has been done to determine the future of the site, with the public being given the opportunity to have their say on redevelopment.

Some other forms of contaminant were also found in isolated areas, though they were discovered to primarily be hydrocarbons and Tolko says they do not pose a risk to the surrounding environment.

The report finishes off by saying that for such a large and complex site, these results are often typical.

