Contemporary exhibition featuring Vancouver artist comes to Kelowna

Starting on Sept. 22, ARTE funktional in Kelowna presents Beyond the Far Side, a contemporary exhibition with an introduction to the sculptures and murals of Vancouver based artist Robert Bigelow.

In this exhibition, the artist explores a new media through bronze, clay and wood, relying on one common mechanism known to all as simply “intuition”.

A master print-maker, a painter, a sculptor and an educator. This artist is not isolated but deeply connected at the core that merges with universal consciousness. His work reflects that journey and offers a glimpse of his inner substance and collective understanding. The significance of this exhibition speaks to the complexities of life in finding our own frequencies.

Canadian artist and master print-maker Robert Bigelow graduated in 1967 with a BFA, Major in Painting from the Chouinard Art Institute in Los Angeles.

Bigelow taught painting, drawing and lithography in Western Canada from 1967 to 1971 at Simon Fraser University, Capilano College and the Vancouver School of Art in Vancouver and was a guest lecturer at the University of Calgary in Alberta. Robert Bigelow worked as a master print-maker from 1971 to 1978 for prestigious American print houses such as Gemini G.E.L., Tyler Graphics, Cirrus Editions, Petersburg Press and the Tamarind Lithography Workshop.

In addition to collaborating on print editions with artists: Josef Albers, Jim Dine, Richard Hamilton, David Hockney, Ellsworth Kelly, Robert Rauschenberg, Bruce Nauman, Claes Oldenburg, Tony Onley, Man-Ray and Frank Stella; Robert Bigelow worked closely with Robert Motherwell on his paintings, collages and prints during a position as Motherwell’s Connecticut studio manager from 1975 to 1978.

Returning to Canada in 1978, Bigelow worked until 1995 as Associate Professor and Associate Dean at the Faculty of Fine Arts, Concordia University in Montreal.

