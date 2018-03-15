Boucherie Road at Ogden Road, part of the stretch to be improved as part of the planned Wine Trail work in West Kelowna.—Image credit: Google Maps

Boucherie Road work moves ahead in West Kelowna

The city awards a $7.3 million construction contract to Copcan Civil Ltd.

The City of West Kelowna has awarded a $7.3 million contract for the second phase of upgrades to a stretch of Boucherie Road known as the West Kelowna Wine Trail.

The contract, awarded to Copcan Civil Ltd., will see the road work done between Stuart Road and Ogden Road and include traffic roundabouts at the intersections with Anders Road and at Hudson Road.

Council agreed to proceed with the second phase of the Boucherie Road upgrade last year but waited to award the contract until it had more information.

Copcan’s bid beat out two others, one for $9.7 million and another for $10.3 million.

Mayor Doug Findlater said Boucherie Road is the most used road in the city after Highway 97.

The total cost of the second phase of work on Boucherie will be $8,755,000, and includes the contract price plus another $962,432 for land acquisition, utility and geotechnical work and a $458,000 contingency.

In addition to the above-ground road work, the project will include replacing aging water infrastructure under the road surface along the route, infrastructure that services homes and several wineries along the route.

While the construction will include sidewalks and bike lanes, it will not feature the controversial median in the middle of the road that was included in the first phase of the Boucherie Road upgrade, between Highway 97 and Stuart Road, a few years ago.

Council was vehemently opposed to including a median when it approved design work last year, saying it has proved to be a problem on many levels between the highway and Stuart Road.

This second phase of the road work will be funded through the city’s capital reserves and Development Cost Charges collected from developers.

Council was told earlier this week, 62 per cent of the work will be funded by DCCs.

The city has also applied for more than $437,000 in grants for the project.

A report on the project presented to council earlier this week said the city has $400,000 from a Transit Gas Tax Fund that was to be used for a future transit-related project that could be used for the road work.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. hockey team denies responsibility for alleged $200,000 hotel damages
Next story
No foul play suspected in 40 Canada geese carcasses dumped on mid-Island

Just Posted

Street sweeping starts in West Kelowna

Cleaning city roads expected to take six to eight weeks

Kelowna bylaw for farm RV parks named not valid, says court

A Kelowna bylaw aimed at setting limits on agri-tourism sites isn’t valid,

Boucherie Road work moves ahead in West Kelowna

The city awards a $7.3 million construction contract to Copcan Civil Ltd.

Kelowna chamber names new president

Carmen Sparg takes over from Tom Dyas, who served two consecutive terms as president.

Kelowna man who killed wife, children still in custody

A Kelowna man accused of killing his wife and two young daughters has yet to enter a plea.

Heavy fog plagues region with flight delays and traffic issues

Limited visibility is causing travel concerns for B.C. Interior Highways and local airports

Vancouver Island community to host off-road triathlon

PACE Multisport Dodge City X is the first cross triathlon in the Comox Valley

Salmon Arm Secondary School unveils Wellness Centre at Sullivan Campus

Centre offers important mental and physical health support for students

B.C. First Nation mother reunited with newborn daughter after court case

Mother and child will reside in Port Alberni with supervision and support

VIDEO: B.C. woman to walk across Europe following cancer diagnosis

Michelle Cole says her trip is part of a healing pilgrimage

B.C. emergency phone text testing starts in May

Coastal tsunami zones first for new public alert system, fires and floods later

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Province launches new tipline to report B.C. real estate misconduct

Real Estate Council of B.C. implements anonymous hotline as part of independent review findings

Man found liable after runaway snowmobile hits friend on B.C. mountain

Snowmobile travelled 1.5 kilometres over a cliff and through a ravine before hitting friend

Most Read