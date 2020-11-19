A concept rendering of the proposed Costco at the corner of Baron, Leckie and Springfield roads. (WSP Global)

Controversial Kelowna Costco move inches closer to reality

Council will consider an OCP amendment and rezoning application regarding the project on Monday

Costco is inching closer to its contentious relocation within Kelowna.

More than a year after plans for the new Costco location were released, the rezoning and Official Community Plan amendment applications for the 6-hectare property at the corner of Baron, Leckie and Springfield roads are making their way to council next week.

The big-box store’s current location, along Highway 97 and Highway 33, has been open for nearly 30 years.

“Over that time, and as Kelowna’s population has significantly grown, the store has continually become busier in terms of increasing membership numbers and visits per year,” reads the city staff’s report.

“Costco is proposing to relocate the existing operation to a larger site that would allow for both a gas bar and a larger warehouse building to allow the business to continue to grow.”

Traffic, which has been one of the largest public concerns regarding the project since it was announced, is largely a non-factor, according to city staff.

“The proposed new Costco will be a large traffic generator and regional destination although the existing site, situated approximately 770 m to the northeast is generally considered within the same neighbourhood and as such the proposal does not represent a significant departure in terms of general transportation patterns or network impact.”

Costco has agreed to provide funding for several road improvement projects in the surrounding area, including Leckie, Springfield and Highway 97.

If given the green light by council on Monday, the project will move to a public hearing.

