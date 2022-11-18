Controversial Kelowna tower to have attainable housing units

The project at 350 Doyle Ave. has been the centre of controversy since its inception

Kelowna council is set to sign an attainable housing agreement for a controversial high-rise being built on the site of the old RCMP detachment.

The city will enter an agreement with 350 Doyle Avenue Holdings Inc. to deem 10 per cent of the 259 residential units (26 studio apartments) at an “attainable rental rate.”

A staff report to council uses 2020 census data to determine the current maximum annual rent at $2,050 per month.

If council approves, the agreement would be registered on title and development permits issued.

The project has been the centre of controversy since its inception, including a doubling of storeys, from 13 to 25, and the Kelowna Legacy Group claiming ‘back room deals’ to get it approved.

In July 2022, council voted 6-2 in favour of rezoning the property to allow the tower to be built with councillors Charlie Hodge and Mohini Singh against it.

Council will consider the attainable housing agreement at its Nov. 21 meeting.

