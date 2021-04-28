Jatin Patel, 46, is currently serving a seven-year-long supervision order for a sexual assault conviction and has been released under a strict number of conditions. (Vancouver Police)

Jatin Patel, 46, is currently serving a seven-year-long supervision order for a sexual assault conviction and has been released under a strict number of conditions. (Vancouver Police)

Sex offender of high-risk to female teens and sex workers to live in Vancouver

Police are asking anyone who witnesses Jatin Patel in violation of his conditions to call 911

Police warn a 46-year-old sex offender who poses a significant risk to young females and sex workers will be living in Vancouver.

Jatin Patel is currently serving a seven-year-long supervision order for a sexual assault conviction. He has been released under a strict number of conditions.

They include a ban on purchasing or possessing alcohol, drugs, a cell phone, computer or being in the company of women under the age of 18 unless they are accompanied by an adult.

Similarly, Patel is not permitted to be near or around any park, daycare, school, swimming pool, or recreational centre unless an adult is present.

READ MORE: Convicted sex offender living in Vancouver a ‘significant risk to women’: police

The high-risk sex offender is described as being of South Asian descent and five feet, two inches tall with short black hair and brown eyes.

Patel is also strictly prohibited from being near sex workers.

Anyone who witnesses him in violation of the conditions is asked to call 911.


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Vancouver policeviolent sex offender

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
West Kelowna breast cancer patient calls for expedited second COVID-19 vaccine dose

Just Posted

Roseanne Ting-Mak Brown stands outside the BC Cancer Centre in Kelowna after a chemotherapy treatment on Tuesday, April 27. (Aaron Hemens - West K News)
West Kelowna breast cancer patient calls for expedited second COVID-19 vaccine dose

Roseanne Ting-Mak Brown says clinically vulnerable cancer patients need second dose

Kelowna RCMP found a storage locker full of stolen bikes after conducting a search warrant on April 21, 2021. (Kelowna RCMP/Contributed)
Kelowna RCMP find storage locker full of stolen bikes

The locker contained 11 bikes in various stages of being dismantled

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: The first person charged with speeding was going 13 km/h

Your morning start for Wednesday, April 28, 2021

FILE - This Thursday, March 18, 2021 file photo shows syringes filled with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a pop up site in the Queens borough of New York. According to results released on Monday, March 29, 2021, The U.S government’s first look at the real-world use of COVID-19 vaccines found their effectiveness was nearly as robust as it was in controlled studies. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
96 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Currently, there are 40 individuals hospitalized due to the virus in Interior Health

(Black Press Media file)
Kelowna man’s sentence for ‘degrading’ sex assault of teen extended: B.C. Court of Appeal

Joshua Milne will serve a total of 3.5 years in jail for sexually assaulting his teenage ex-girlfriend

Breathe Manufacturing Ltd. located at 250 Beaver Lake Road in Kelowna (Photo contributed).
Kelowna mask manufacturer to produce MRI-compatible, anti-fogging masks

Breathe Manufacturing Ltd. said they want to be innovative

Jatin Patel, 46, is currently serving a seven-year-long supervision order for a sexual assault conviction and has been released under a strict number of conditions. (Vancouver Police)
Sex offender of high-risk to female teens and sex workers to live in Vancouver

Police are asking anyone who witnesses Jatin Patel in violation of his conditions to call 911

On March 27, 2021, Salmon Arm’s Auldin Maxwell smashed his own Jenga stacking world record with a tower of 1,400 blocks supported by one vertical brick. (Contributed)
Young Salmon Arm Guinness World Record breaker helps raise autism awareness

Auldin Maxwell breaks own Jenga stacking record with 1,401 block tower

Green party Leader Sonia Furstenau arrives to announce her party’s election platform in New Westminster, B.C., on October 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Why has B.C. used less than 1% of its rapid COVID test supply? Green Party leader asks

Health Minister Adrian Dix defends government strategy

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A police officer holds a breath test machine in his hand ready at a traffic stop with his patrol car in the background. (File)
Trio of drunk drivers pulled from Armstrong roads

Public tips and police work leads to three drunk-driving investigations Monday night

A Suncor plant is shown in the oilsands in Fort McMurray Alta, on Monday, June 13, 2017. The Federal Court of Appeal has ruled that Alberta has the right to control the amount and destination of oil and other fuels flowing through its pipelines. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Federal Appeal Court tosses B.C. injunction over Alberta’s turn-off-the-taps law

Alberta Energy Minister Sonya Savage said in a statement the government is pleased with the court’s decision

A nurse preps bamlanivimab for infusion at Peace Arch Hospital, where COVID-19 patients are receiving the antibody as part of a clinical trial. (Contributed photo)
B.C.-based clinical trial of COVID-19 antibody ‘very promising,’ says expert

Participation criteria expanded for infusion clinic based at Peace Arch Hospital

A grass fire is spreading behind a vineyard on Road 21 in Osoyoos. (Sandy Steck Photography)
Large grassfire burning in Osoyoos

The fire is spreading off Road 21 behind a house

Most Read