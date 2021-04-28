Sex offender of high-risk to female teens and sex workers to live in Vancouver

Police are asking anyone who witnesses Jatin Patel in violation of his conditions to call 911

Jatin Patel, 46, is currently serving a seven-year-long supervision order for a sexual assault conviction and has been released under a strict number of conditions. (Vancouver Police)

Police warn a 46-year-old sex offender who poses a significant risk to young females and sex workers will be living in Vancouver.

Jatin Patel is currently serving a seven-year-long supervision order for a sexual assault conviction. He has been released under a strict number of conditions.

They include a ban on purchasing or possessing alcohol, drugs, a cell phone, computer or being in the company of women under the age of 18 unless they are accompanied by an adult.

Similarly, Patel is not permitted to be near or around any park, daycare, school, swimming pool, or recreational centre unless an adult is present.

The high-risk sex offender is described as being of South Asian descent and five feet, two inches tall with short black hair and brown eyes.

Patel is also strictly prohibited from being near sex workers.

Anyone who witnesses him in violation of the conditions is asked to call 911.

