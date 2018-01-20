Credit: Contributed

Cook kicks off byelection campaign in West Kelowna

The campaign office will be open seven days a week in the Westbank Shopping Centre

The room was filled to capacity this morning as 50 people joined MLA Shane Simpson and BC NDP candidate Shelley Cook for an official kick-off to her byelection campaign, according to the BC NDP.

“It’s wonderful to see so many people coming out to celebrate the start of this campaign,” said Cook. “Kelowna West deserves a real representative in government who will stand up for what matters to this community. I’m eager to spend the next few weeks showing people I’m ready to start working for them.”

Simpson, who was in town for meetings with the government’s Poverty Reduction Committee, made a point of stopping by the campaign office on his day off, said the BC NDP.

“I’m thrilled to be here in Kelowna West, a riding the BC Liberals took for granted for so long,” said Simpson. “Our BC NDP government has been working hard for people for the last six months, making good choices and keeping BC’s economy on track. Shelley Cook would be an exceptional voice for the people of Kelowna West and a valued member of John Horgan’s team. I hope we get the opportunity to work together in Victoria.”

Cook’s campaign office is located in suite B110 in the Westbank Shopping Centre at 2330 Highway 97S. It is open seven days a week from 12 until 8 p.m.

Volunteers will be out canvassing for the rest of Saturday afternoon.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Dual-credit film program approved for Central Okanagan students
Next story
Kelowna students complete D.A.R.E. program

Just Posted

Cook kicks off byelection campaign in West Kelowna

The campaign office will be open seven days a week in the Westbank Shopping Centre

Kelowna students complete D.A.R.E. program

Students at Heritage Christian School received their certificates Friday

Dual-credit film program approved for Central Okanagan students

The Central Okanagan Public Schools is developing a program with the Vancouver Film School

Kelowna youth wellness centre receives $10,000 donation

The Foundry received a cheque from the Rotary Club of Kelowna Sunrise Friday

Snow warning in effect for the Coquihalla

A snowfall warning is in effect from Hope to Merritt as slush and snow is expected on highways this weekend

Disappointing turnout for Kelowna women’s march

The Kelowna Women’s March on Washington was held Saturday, Jan. 20

Are you ready for some wrestling? WWE’s ‘Raw’ marks 25 years

WWE flagship show is set to mark its 25th anniversary on Monday

B.C. woman who forged husband’s will gets house arrest

Princeton Judge says Odelle Simmons did not benefit from her crime

Liberals’ 2-year infrastructure plan set to take 5: documents

Government says 793 projects totalling $1.8 billion in federal funds have been granted extensions

Workers shouldn’t be used as ‘pawns’ in minimum wage fight: Wynne

Comments from Kathleen Wynne after demonstrators rallied outside Tim Hortons locations across Canada

Women’s movement has come a long way since march on Washington: Activists

Vancouver one of several cities hosting event on anniversary of historic Women’s March on Washington

John ‘Chick’ Webster, believed to be oldest living former NHL player, dies

Webster died Thursday at his home in Mattawa, Ont., where he had resided since 1969

World’s fastest log car made in B.C. sells for $350,000 US

Cedar Rocket auctioned off three times at Barrett-Jackson Co., netting $350,000 US for veterans

Thunderbirds ground Rockets

A week after a 6-2 win in Kent, WA, the Rockets fall to Seattle Friday in WHL action

Most Read