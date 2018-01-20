Cook kicks off byelection campaign in West Kelowna

The campaign office will be open seven days a week in the Westbank Shopping Centre

The room was filled to capacity this morning as 50 people joined MLA Shane Simpson and BC NDP candidate Shelley Cook for an official kick-off to her byelection campaign, according to the BC NDP.

“It’s wonderful to see so many people coming out to celebrate the start of this campaign,” said Cook. “Kelowna West deserves a real representative in government who will stand up for what matters to this community. I’m eager to spend the next few weeks showing people I’m ready to start working for them.”

Simpson, who was in town for meetings with the government’s Poverty Reduction Committee, made a point of stopping by the campaign office on his day off, said the BC NDP.

“I’m thrilled to be here in Kelowna West, a riding the BC Liberals took for granted for so long,” said Simpson. “Our BC NDP government has been working hard for people for the last six months, making good choices and keeping BC’s economy on track. Shelley Cook would be an exceptional voice for the people of Kelowna West and a valued member of John Horgan’s team. I hope we get the opportunity to work together in Victoria.”

Cook’s campaign office is located in suite B110 in the Westbank Shopping Centre at 2330 Highway 97S. It is open seven days a week from 12 until 8 p.m.

Volunteers will be out canvassing for the rest of Saturday afternoon.

