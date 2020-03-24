Cooking in quarantine: Start Fresh in Kelowna to offer online cooking classes

Kelowna’s Start Fresh Kitchen is now offering online cooking classes for those looking to keep their taste buds stimulated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Recently, with our world moving headfirst through some major change, it’s become clear that adaptability is a great gift,” said Start Fresh Kitchen on Instagram.

“Through these changes, we have been so grateful that many of you on our social networks and in the community have reached out to offer your help. The thing is we actually want to take you up on that, in the most mutually beneficial ways.”

Those looking to get cooking can now subscribe to Starfresh’s Youtube channel, or watch on Facebook to learn new recipes through video shorts featuring top chefs and food artisans. With the free online cooking classes, you can expect an array of recipes, techniques and tips.

And if you’ve ever wanted to ask a chef questions while you cook, well now you can. Start Fresh will also be providing online kitchen coaching sessions to help you meal prep, cook or master a new technique. To sign up email info@startfreshproject.com.

“From day one, our mindset has always been to stay focused on what we do best — teach people about food,” said Start Fresh.

“We have a strong desire to simply encourage people to invest in themselves, by growing and eating what is the most healthy, fresh, and delicious.”

To get started, visit the Startfresh Cooking website.

