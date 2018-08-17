Cool Creek blaze near Princeton growing with “extreme fire behaviour”

The Cool Creek Fire burning 22 km east of Eastgate has merged with two other fires and is now estimated at 6,000 hectares.

According to a BC Wildfire update issued Friday night the blaze, which was discovered August 15, is “exhibiting extreme fire behaviour.”

The fire is burning in an inaccessible area, near the Placer Mountain fire, and beyond the resources of fire crews.

The Placer Complex Incident Management Team has taken over response to the new fire.

There is an evacuation alert in effect for the Cool Creek area and the Ashnola Forest Service Road.

