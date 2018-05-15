(News Bulletin file photo)

Cool off at Kelowna waterparks this May Long

Waterparks in the city are opening this weekend

Ben Lee’s waterpark and the Quilchena Splash Park are set to open this weekend providing a great way for families to have fun and cool off.

Ben Lee Waterpark opens Saturday, May 19 with extended hours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in May and June and opens from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. in July and August.

Quilchena Splash Park opens Sunday, May 20 and opens daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. until Sept. 10.

City Park Waterpark will remain closed for now as it continues to undergo extensive repairs. The mechanical systems that operate the waterpark are being replaced due to significant damage sustained when the mechanical room was submerged under water during the 2017 flooding, according to a city news release.

“We were hoping to have the waterpark up and running in time for May Long, however we are at the mercy of numerous factors including working through the insurance claim process and the need for significant replacements and repairs. The waterpark will also need to undergo safety testing before we can officially have it back up and running,” says Martin Johansen, building services manager. “Unfortunately we can’t predict when the work will be completed and the waterpark will reopen, but we’re hoping for this summer.”

There will be plenty of free family-friendly fun throughout Kelowna this summer including the 10th anniversary of Park and Play and the return of Dancing in the Park with a new addition of Roller Nights in Stuart Park every Wednesday night in July and August.

Also, coming up on Saturday, May 19 is the official opening of Kelowna’s new Paddle Trail. The 27-kilometre trail is a unique way to explore Okanagan Lake and Saturday’s event will feature a floatilla (water parade) starting at Hot Sands Beach in City Park at 9 a.m. More information can be found at kelowna.ca/activebynature.

A full waterpark schedule can be found at kelowna.ca/recreation.






