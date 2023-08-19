Cooler temperature, no rain in Okanagan weather forecast

Air quality statement still in effect due to wildfire smoke

Slightly cooler temperatures are forecast throughout the Okanagan and Shuswap today (Saturday, Aug. 19) as fire crews continue to fight dozens of wildfires in the region.

There are no thunderstorms, and also no precipitation in the forecast, with temperature highs around 26 C.

Winds are expected to be around 20 km/h, gusting to 40. High winds Thursday night (Aug. 17) fuelled the McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna and blew large embers across Okanagan Lake sparking fires in the Clifton/McKinley areas of Kelowna, which in turn started a wildfire in Lake Country.

Environment Canada still has an air quality statement up from Salmon Arm to Osoyoos, due to wildfire smoke.

Sunday’s forecast looks much the same.

There is no precipitation expected until the middle of next week, with a 60 per cent chance of showers on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Premier David Eby declared a provincial state of emergency Friday (Aug. 18). Residents are urged to avoid non-essential travel to areas affected by wildfires.

