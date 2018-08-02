Cooler temps hopefully will help as fight against Snowy Mountain fire continues

The Snowy Mountain fire near Keremeos continues to rage out of control

A photo taken around 5 a.m. Thurs., Aug. 2 of the Snowy Mountain Fire from a home on Newton Road in Cawston. (Patti Hillman photo)

Early rising residents of Keremeos and Cawston woke up to a large plume of smoke coming from the Snowy Mountain fire.

An early morning update from BC Wildfire continued to list the size of the fire burning 14 kilometres south of Keremeos at 6,594 hectares in size. Mapping has not been updated since Wed., Aug. 1 at about 2 p.m. The fire is expected to have grown in size.

A photo taken of the Snowy Mountain fire during the night of Aug. 1.(Photo courtesy of Josh Wollman)

“BC Wildfire Service crews worked overnight on the east flank of the fire above Keremeos and Cawston, where they saw continued fire activity in steep terrain and coming down in the creek draws. In some areas, rank 3-4 fire behaviour was reported overnight and continues currently into the morning. This fire activity is very visible to residents of Cawston, Keremeos, and the Lower Similkameen Indian Band. The growth occurred downslope on the east flank on the Highway 3 – Cawston side, approximately 400 – 800 metres downslope,” a release from BC Wildfire stated.

Additional firefighters are expected to arrive Thursday. BC Wildfire reports 40 firefighters, three helicopters and four pieces of heavy equipment are currently actioning the fire.

Steep terrain in some areas makes fighting the fire in some areas impossible and poses a safety risk to firefighters.

On Thursday, a focus will be stopping the progression of the fire, so it does not reach the valley bottom.

BC Wildfire crews will conduct burn offs on the east flank and in creek draws to remove fuel to stop the fire from advancing downslope towards Cawston and Keremeos.

Structural protection specialists will continue their work to protect properties and values with sprinkler and pump systems.

The Keremeos Volunteer fire department will be working night patrols from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. looking for spot fires as embers, ash and other fire debris continues to fall from the sky.

Temperatures are anticipated to continue to be slightly cooler for the next few days, with a high of approximately 28C Thursday.

At the time of this posting, morning winds were coming from the northwest at a speed up to 20 km/hr, which is pushing toward previously unburned fuels but within the same areas the fire has been in.

Evacuation alerts for 384 property parcels within the Village of Keremeos and 481 properties in the rural Keremeos and Cawston areas are still in effect.

The Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen expanded the evacuation alert to include all Crown Land west of Highway 3 to the U.S. border in Area B, and the Snowy Protected Area on Wednesday night. The alert included an emphasis for ranchers to remove cattle grazing in those areas as fears the fire might rapidly move south might result in the animals inability to get out of its path.

