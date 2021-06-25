Cooling centres available in Kelowna for those without shelter

Several locations in the city have been made available for people to escape the heat

Cooling centres are now available for residents experiencing homelessness to help them beat the heat.

The City of Kelowna and the Central Okanagan Journey Home Society worked together on preparing locations across Kelowna.

The cooling locations include:

Metro Central Courtyard (1262 St. Paul Street) – Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

PEOPLE’s Connect, Queensway Bus Loop (Downtown) – Saturday and Sunday (June 26 and 27), 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

St. Aiden’s Anglican Church (380 Leathead Road)

City of Kelowna parks

St. Aiden’s Anglican Church has several openings: Sunday (June 27) from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., then Monday to Friday (June 28 to July 2) from noon to 6 p.m., and Saturday (July 3) from noon to 4 p.m.

The centres will all provide water, shade and outreach services on site.

The city said it will continue working Journey Home and other outreach groups and community groups to communicate the cooling centres’ locations to those experiencing homelessness in Kelowna.

Other agencies in the city that have started cooling efforts include Kelowna’s Gospel Mission, Canadian Mental Health Association, Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society, Metro Community, Interior Health, and PEOPLE’s Employment Services.

READ MORE: 7 days straight with fewer than 100 new B.C. COVID-19 cases

@twilamam

twila.amato@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.