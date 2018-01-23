Kelowna RCMP file photo. Image credit: Carmen Weld

Coordinated search finds missing Kelowna boy

All available police resources were called in to help find a missing boy Monday afternoon

A coordinated search for a missing Kelowna boy, quickly got underway and ended on a positive note Monday afternoon in Kelowna.

Just before 2 p.m. Monday, RCMP received a report of a missing boy from a home located in the Clifton Road area.

RCMP mobilized a coordinated response which saw all available police resources respond to the Glenmore area, attending both to the boy’s home and his elementary school. RCMP officers simultaneously searched the family’s residence, nearby parks, playgrounds and ravines, while others canvassed the neighbourhood door to door.

“The RCMP Air 4 helicopter launched from the Kelowna Airport to assist with a search from above, while a police canine was dispatched to support the ground search,” stated Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

Kelowna RCMP had called upon Central Okanagan Search And Rescue (COSAR) to assist police with their search when the child was located safe and sound at a nearby friends home.

“This was of course the best possible outcome,” added Cpl. O’Donaghey. “The RCMP greatly appreciate the timely assistance provided by area residents and of course school officials who each played important roles in safely locating and returning the young boy home to his parents.”

