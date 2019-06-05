Polish immigrant Robert Dziekanski died after being tasered at Vancouver International Airport in 2007. (File photo)

Cop cleared of perjury in Dziekanski case settles lawsuit against RCMP

Bill Bentley had been accused of giving false testimony to a public inquiry, but was acquitted

An officer acquitted of a perjury charge linked to the death of a Polish immigrant at Vancouver’s airport has settled a lawsuit against the RCMP that alleged negligence and harassment.

Const. Bill Bentley was one of four officers who confronted Robert Dziekanski at the airport in October 2007, when the man was stunned with a Taser and died.

READ MORE: RCMP spokesman spiralled into rage, depression after Dziekanski case, inquest hears

Bentley filed a notice of civil claim in B.C. Supreme Court in June 2016 alleging the RCMP mismanaged information in the case and made Bentley a “scapegoat” for public criticism.

In its response to the civil claim, the RCMP denied that it misled the public or did anything to make Bentley a scapegoat, saying it had no control over how the media reported on the case.

An assistant to Bentley’s lawyer said Wednesday the case had been settled and the RCMP also confirmed the settlement and said the terms were confidential.

Bentley was accused of giving false testimony to a public inquiry but was acquitted in 2013, and a bid by prosecutors to overturn the verdict was tossed out in 2015.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Central Okanagan Food Bank looking for new executive director
Next story
Parents of B.C. man missing for 3 months under mental health act plead for information

Just Posted

Central Okanagan Food Bank looking for new executive director

In a surprise move, Lenetta Parry leaves the region’s largest food bank

Kelowna man on trial for murder denies tossing hammer was throwing away evidence

Trial of Steven Randy Pirko continued June 5 in B.C. Supreme Court

Minor crash between moped and truck in Kelowna

The incident occured at Gordon Drive and Schafer Road just before 4 p.m.

‘It’s unfortunate… not surprising,’ South Pandosy neighbourhood chairman says

Neighbours disappointed with Kelowna councillors OK to West Ave. project

Okanagan College alumnus tastes victory at Vancouver Chocolate Challenge

An Okanagan College alumnus is taking home a sweet prize.

Wildfire grows to 40 hectares North of Kamloops

The blaze has closed Highway 1 near Savona

B.C. doctor faces second suspension in relation to chaperones during physical exams

Dr. Daniel Archie Buie prohibited from practising medicine for two months

Aging totem pole comes down at ceremony outside Royal B.C. Museum

Second totem removed because of internal damage suffered through exposure to the elements

Okanagan power line that electrocuted owls fixed after public outcry

Dangerous wires a result of legacy equipment, says Fortis

Wildfire near Canada/U.S. border reaches 47 hectares, out of control

The wildfire is suspected to be human-caused and is under investigation

Okanagan paddleboard event makes decade splash

Kalavida hosts SUP Jam & Demo Day

Salmon Arm mother upset after angry movie mob vents on 15-year-old daughter

Theatre manager apologizes for technical problems, shocked by behaviour of moviegoers

Okanagan man biking across Canada for mental health awareness

“I figured I’d turn the ride into something meaningful”

Okanagan drug store window damaged after car crash

Medical distress may have caused driver to go over curb and into front window of Shoppers Drug Mart

Most Read