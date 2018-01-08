Cops find fentanyl and more after traffic stop

Kelowna cops were alerted to an erratic driver and seized a variety of narcotics

Black Press file

A West Kootenay man is in custody facing drug related charges after RCMP in Kelowna stopped a suspicious vehicle on Highway 33 east of Kelowna Saturday night.

RCMP pulled over a Dodge Ram pick-up truck after a concerned motorist called police to report an erratic and possibly impaired driver.

What they found after stopping the vehicle included fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana.

After the call from the public, officers with Central Okanagan Traffic Services as well as the Kelowna RCMP located the vehicle and pulled it over near Brentwood Road in the Joe Rich area, seizing various suspected illicit drugs allegedly found on the man and in the vehicle.

RCMP say in the middle of a traffic stop conducted with the vehicle, officers observed a bag believed to contain illicit drugs in plain sight, which led to the driver of that vehicle being taken into police custody.

During a search of that man, incidental to his arrest, police located and seized just over 100 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, nearly 30 grams of suspected cocaine, almost 7 grams of suspected fentanyl, a dozen grams of marijuana and various items consistent with the trafficking in illegal drugs.

“Thanks to our caller, a potentially dangerous driver and these dangerous drugs have now been removed from our streets,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

A 45-year-old West Kootenay man was remanded into police custody over the weekend and was expected to appear in court in Kelowna today.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATED: B.C. seeks study on a particularly powerful greenhouse gas
Next story
Load spilled on Highway 97

Just Posted

Smart phone thief strikes at bus stop

Kelowna RCMP say they are investigating after a woman had her phone stolen out of her hand

Cops find fentanyl and more after traffic stop

Kelowna cops were alerted to an erratic driver and seized a variety of narcotics

Police seek additional victims of ‘suspicious circumstances’

Kelowna RCMP say two men tried to open the doors of a mini-van while it was moving

Last day for Kelowna Sears store

The once-popular retail chain is closing all its store across the country

Vehicle stripped on Kelowna forest road

“Whoever did this was prepared.”

Cleared for landing, a pilot’s view

Take a look a this pilot’s video of a plane landing in Kelowna

Load spilled on Highway 97

Accident in Vernon sees logging truck load strewn across road

Heat fall to ‘Wolves, Huskies up next

UBCO basketball teams are home this weekend to Saskatchewan

Silverstar ‘promposal’ caught on tape

A Vernon teen enlisted the help of Silverstar to pull off the perfect promposal

Column: Swedish hockey captain missed the silver lining

Sportsmanship is also a skill that needs practice after Lias Andersson threw his silver medal into the crowd

UPDATED: B.C. seeks study on a particularly powerful greenhouse gas

Province wants info on nitrogen trifluoride, which is 17,000 times more potent than carbon monoxide

B.C. man struck by car and carried on hood for two blocks

Two Williams Lake residents are in custody following an alleged hit-and-run

Female MPs unsure what #MeToo movement means for Parliament Hill: survey

One-third of them said it was difficult to evaluate the harassment complaints process

Okanagan hockey fraudster’s health complicates sentencing

Michael Elphicke’s terminal kidney failure has made completing a pre-sentence report difficult

Most Read