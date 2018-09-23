photo submitted

Cops for Kids cyclists return home

After cycling 1,000 kilometres they have completed their 10 day journey

After 1,000 kilometre cycled throughout South Eastern British Columbia, the team of Cops for Kids Riders completed their 17th annual Ride in Kelowna today. Over the past ten days the team of 36 riders cycled into the hearts of 29 communities in order to raise money for children in medical, physical, or traumatic crisis.

The largest team in the Foundation’s history pulled together over 10 days to achieve some amazing results. Working together to draft and ease the burden of wind gusts so that cyclists reserve energy, jumping in to assist on the support crew, stepping back to fill other roles on the team, utilizing business contacts to find accommodations for the group, even hosting the group of 38 in their own home; this group of exemplary individuals worked together for a common goal proving that together, they can accomplish great things. Working together, they raised $440,000 to go directly to local children facing illness, disability or traumatic crisis.

RELATED: Cops For Kids’ hit the road

For ride captain Julio Krenz, pride beams as he realizes the ways that each person lent a hand throughout the journey.

“It’s not easy to manage the logistics of a large group, and there are many moving parts of this team even before the inevitable unplanned surprises. At various times throughout the ride, each one of these riders sacrificed their individual goals and prioritized the team and the Little Hearts that we are working for. To have that kind of selflessness in a group makes you realize that these riders are giving 100 per cent of themselves to make our communities a better place.”

Funds raised from the event support children who require transportation to medical treatment outside their home community, medical supplies, specialized therapies, learning tools and mobility aids. Each request is reviewed on an individual basis, in order to support items not covered by government programs or extended health care benefits.

The team was welcomed home at the Ramada Hotel by a crowd of supporters, friends, sponsors, dignitaries and families who missed them very much over the past 10 days. The riders now return home to their family and regular policing duties, many travelling back across the terrain they recently cycled back to their communities across the RCMP’s South East District.

Although their signature event has wrapped up for the year, their need for funding lasts throughout the year. To learn more about Cops for Kids, the work they do throughout the year, or to make a donation please visit the website at www.copsforkids.org

Previous story
Oliver to get new sheriff from graduating class
Next story
Long awaited second power line in West Kelowna postponed

Just Posted

Long awaited second power line in West Kelowna postponed

The power line was set to be completed in 2020 and will now be installed in 2025

Cops for Kids cyclists return home

After cycling 1,000 kilometres they have completed their 10 day journey

Sunshine ahead for Kelowna

Your weekly forecast shows that the sun will shine again on Tuesday

Meet the Chef: Kai Koroll, executive chef at Block One restaurant

Koroll honours the terroir of the Okanagan in every dish he serves

Meet the Chef: Alex Lavroff, head chef at the Chase Wines

The Kelowna native looks to locally sourced ingredients for inspiration

Meet the Chef: Kai Koroll, executive chef at Block One restaurant

Koroll honours the terroir of the Okanagan in every dish he serves

B.C. students send books to displaced students of Hornby Island school fire

Maple Ridge elementary school teacher says students learned about acts of kindness

Trans Canada now open west of Chase, ‘heavy delays’

Few details available about crash that closed Trans Canada Highway west of Chase Sunday, Sept. 23

Oliver to get new sheriff from graduating class

Oliver will be one of a number of B.C. communities to get a member of the recent graduating class

Trump drains oxygen from Trudeau foreign policy with PM, Freeland bound for UN

A lot has changed since the Liberals came to power in Canada in 2015

B.C. man fined $15,000, barred from trading securities for fraud

Larry Keith Davis used money from an investor to pay personal bills

Emergency crews investigate small sulphuric acid spill in Kootenays

IRM states a small volume of less than one cup and three dime-sized drips were leaked from carrier

Family, friends of B.C murder victim want killer sent back to max security facility

Group wants convicted murderer Walter Ramsay sent back to a maximum security facility

It’s official: B.C.’s civic election campaign period kicks off

New spending, expense limits are in place

Most Read