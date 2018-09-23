Cops for Kids cyclists return home

After 1,000 kilometre cycled throughout South Eastern British Columbia, the team of Cops for Kids Riders completed their 17th annual Ride in Kelowna today. Over the past ten days the team of 36 riders cycled into the hearts of 29 communities in order to raise money for children in medical, physical, or traumatic crisis.

The largest team in the Foundation’s history pulled together over 10 days to achieve some amazing results. Working together to draft and ease the burden of wind gusts so that cyclists reserve energy, jumping in to assist on the support crew, stepping back to fill other roles on the team, utilizing business contacts to find accommodations for the group, even hosting the group of 38 in their own home; this group of exemplary individuals worked together for a common goal proving that together, they can accomplish great things. Working together, they raised $440,000 to go directly to local children facing illness, disability or traumatic crisis.

RELATED: Cops For Kids’ hit the road

For ride captain Julio Krenz, pride beams as he realizes the ways that each person lent a hand throughout the journey.

“It’s not easy to manage the logistics of a large group, and there are many moving parts of this team even before the inevitable unplanned surprises. At various times throughout the ride, each one of these riders sacrificed their individual goals and prioritized the team and the Little Hearts that we are working for. To have that kind of selflessness in a group makes you realize that these riders are giving 100 per cent of themselves to make our communities a better place.”

Funds raised from the event support children who require transportation to medical treatment outside their home community, medical supplies, specialized therapies, learning tools and mobility aids. Each request is reviewed on an individual basis, in order to support items not covered by government programs or extended health care benefits.

The team was welcomed home at the Ramada Hotel by a crowd of supporters, friends, sponsors, dignitaries and families who missed them very much over the past 10 days. The riders now return home to their family and regular policing duties, many travelling back across the terrain they recently cycled back to their communities across the RCMP’s South East District.

Although their signature event has wrapped up for the year, their need for funding lasts throughout the year. To learn more about Cops for Kids, the work they do throughout the year, or to make a donation please visit the website at www.copsforkids.org