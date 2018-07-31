Cops for Kids rider finds more horsepower

Cycling up the Blueberry Paulson summit as a part of the Cops for Kids Ride, Const. Steve James was probably wishing he had a horse to help him along.

A transfer to Ottawa for the RCMP Musical Ride forced him to trade in his two wheels that helped him raise money for children in crisis, but his new partner Cybil will help him raise money for those Little Hearts again.

During his six year posting in Kelowna/Lake Country Const. James participated in the Cops for Kids Ride three times, where he cycled across the region to raise money for children facing illness, disability or traumatic crisis. In 2015 he was transferred to Ottawa to the RCMP’s Musical Ride, where he is spending three years training in Ottawa in the off-season before touring the nation to perform the iconic show for thousands of Canadians each summer.

Related:RCMP’s Musical Ride to perform in Kelowna

“To have the opportunity to be a part of the Musical Ride has been such a rewarding part of my career,” Const. James said. “I was sad to leave Kelowna and everyone that I met during my time here, which included being a part of Cops for Kids. Being that they are a unique charity, there’s really no way for me to be a part of Cops for Kids from Ottawa. During my years on the Cops for Kids Ride we met so many of the children who benefit from the fundraising efforts, so I saw firsthand how those funds touched each family. As hosts of the Musical Ride in Kelowna, all funds from the performance will support Cops for Kids in their efforts to assist children in medical, physical or traumatic crisis within South Eastern British Columbia.”

Related: Mountie meets the monarch

The Musical Ride is covering Northern Ontario and British Columbia this year as their summer tour. The tour isn’t scheduled to return to BC until after 2021, at which time James will have returned to regular policing duty. “All of the riders performing are regular RCMP members on a three year posting to the Musical Ride. After our three-year commitment, we will all return to regular policing so I’m very excited that Cops for Kids is hosting the Musical Ride in Kelowna this year,” Const. James said. “I am excited to reconnect with so many friends and colleagues when we get to Kelowna, and introduce everyone to my new partner Cybil. Who knows where I’ll be posted after my tour, but this is one last opportunity to give back to local children through Cops for Kids.”

Related: Line-up announced for RCMP Musial Ride in Kelowna

The Musical Ride will be performing its magical Canadian tradition of cavalry drills, choreographed to music, during both an afternoon matinee and an evening performance on Thursday, Aug. 9 at Prospera Place in downtown Kelowna. In addition to the highlighted event, each performance is accompanied by a variety of family friendly entertainment and fun for all ages.

The iconic RCMP Musical Ride fundraising performance takes place just one month in advance of the seventeenth annual Cops for Kids, 10-day, 1,000 km bike ride throughout southeastern B.C.

Event tickets for TD presents the RCMP Musical Ride supporting Cops for Kids Charitable Foundation can be purchased at www.selectyourtickets.com or by calling (250) 762-5050.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.