Cops unveil 10 most common things stolen from cars in B.C.

Police, ICBC and the provincial government kick off new campaign to curb auto crime

Thefts from vehicles across B.C. were down in the past year, but not by much, and officials continue to urge drivers to hide valuables to decrease the temptation for criminals.

“We need to see thefts from vehicles drop more significantly in order to say we are having an impact on deterring auto crime,” Insp. Brian MacDonald said in a news release Thursday.

The Integrated Municipal Provincial Auto Crime Team is in charge of bait car programs in the province. With April being Auto Crime Enforcement Month, the team has partnered with ICBC and the provincial government in its newest campaign: Lock it or Looted.

The top 10 most common items stolen from cars:

  1. Smartphones
  2. Personal electronic devices, ie. tablets, laptops, GPS, etc.
  3. Work tools
  4. Credit cards
  5. Documents and identification
  6. Cash or change
  7. Car parts and accessories
  8. Garage door openers
  9. Sunglasses
  10. Keys

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
