Coq Highway to remain open despite wildfire on both sides: MOTI

Cooler, wetter weather has slowed down on wildfire growth across the province, including a wildfire of note along the Coquihalla Highway.

According to the B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS), the July Mountain wildfire has grown to more than 6,300 hectares and is burning along Highway 5 north of Hope. Despite the fact that the wildfire is burning on both sides of the Coquihalla Highway, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has declared that the highway is to remain open.

The BCWS stated weather conditions in the area has slowed wildfire activity, which firefighters on the ground and in the air will take advantage of throughout the day.

RELATED: Kane Valley area under evacuation order as July Mountain fire jumps Coquihalla

Fire crews have cut the fire off at the northeast corner to protect Murray Lake and are working to establish a control line along Highway 5.

98 properties in Electoral Area N of the Thompson-Nicola Regional District (the Kane Valley area) have been ordered to evacuate while 46 others are on evacuation alert.

31 firefighters, 2 helicopters and four units of heavy equipment continue to battle the blaze. The July Mountain wildfire is considered out of control and is one of 31 wildfires of note throughout B.C., all of which are in the Interior.

– With files from Ashley Wadhwani

@adamEditor18

adam.louis@ ahobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021HopeKelowna