Coquihalla closed between Hope and Merritt

Accidents on the Coquihalla has caused the highway’s closure tonight.
According to a Tweet from DriveBC, the highway is closed in the northbound lane between Hope and Merritt due to “multiple vehicle incidents.”
Use alternate routes.
A time of reopening has not been given.
More to come.
