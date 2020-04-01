Coquihalla closed in both directions, Medivac to land

DriveBC says drivers should expect delays of up to one hour

The Coquihalla Highway is closed in both directions to allow a Medivac helicopter to land.

Traffic is stopped between Exit 238 and 250 on the Hope to Merritt stretch of the Coquihalla Highway. DriveBC says drivers should expect delays of up to one hour.

More to follow.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. records five new COVID-19 deaths, ‘zero chance’ life will return to normal in April

Just Posted

Coquihalla closed in both directions, Medivac to land

DriveBC says drivers should expect delays of up to one hour

Friends of Dorothy’s drag queens deliver food in support of Kelowna’s first responders

The lounge is donating $5 from every order to first responders

Historical photo highlights City of Kelowna’s response to 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic

This isn’t the first time the City of Kelowna has been asked to practice physical distancing

Car crashes into power pole, causes outage across part of West Kelowna

The incident occurred at the 3400 block of Elk Road on the night of March 31

UPDATE: 6.5-magnitude earthquake in Idaho shakes B.C. Interior

An earthquake was reportedly felt just before 5 p.m. throughout the Okanagan

First Nations, remote communities need special attention in pandemic, Freeland says

Health-care workers, seniors, Indigenous Peoples some of people most at risk, health officials say

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Penticton RCMP, Fire Department, BCEHS salute hospital workers

“You’re awesome” and “Thank you” say Penticton first responders, passing by emergency entrance

B.C. records five new COVID-19 deaths, ‘zero chance’ life will return to normal in April

Province continue to have a recovery rate of about 50 per cent

Salmon Arm opens respiratory clinic in response to COVID-19

Clinic will not be a walk-in centre, residents must call family doctor or nurse practioner first

LETTER: Flights from infected countries should be banned

There is no excuse to allow those from infected countries to keep coming to B.C.

High cost, limited coverage for asthma medicine a concern during COVID-19 pandemic

B.C. man says he skips puffs to save money, but others have it worse

Okanagan group fights isolation with online meetings

Monashee Toastmasters are keeping their distance but still getting together

B.C. man sick with COVID-19 calls it a ‘horrible disease’

Tim Green says he has ‘extreme coughing fits every hour’ to clear his lungs

Most Read