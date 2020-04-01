Coquihalla closed in both directions, Medivac to land

DriveBC says drivers should expect delays of up to one hour

The Coquihalla Highway is closed in both directions to allow a Medivac helicopter to land.

Traffic is stopped between Exit 238 and 250 on the Hope to Merritt stretch of the Coquihalla Highway. DriveBC says drivers should expect delays of up to one hour.

More to follow.

#BCHwy5 – Vehicle incident on the #Coquihalla between #HopeBC and #Merritt has traffic stopped in both directions to allow a Medivac heli to land between Exit 238 and Exit 250. Expect delays of up to 1 Hr. Assessment in progress, watch for traffic control and drive carefully. — Drive BC (@DriveBC) April 1, 2020