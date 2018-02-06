UPDATE: One lane of Coquihalla re-opened near Merritt

DriveBC reports that the next update will be at around 9 a.m.

One lane of Highway 5 northbound is now open.

DriveBC said to expect heavy delays, due to congestion

ORIGINAL 8 a.m.

The Coquihalla northbound is closed 15 kilometres south of Merritt due to a motor vehicle incident.

DriveBC reports that there is an assessment in progress and the next update will be at around 9 a.m.

