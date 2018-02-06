UPDATE: One lane of Coquihalla re-opened near Merritt

DriveBC reports that the next update will be at around 9 a.m.

One lane of Highway 5 northbound is now open.

DriveBC said to expect heavy delays, due to congestion

ORIGINAL 8 a.m.

The Coquihalla northbound is closed 15 kilometres south of Merritt due to a motor vehicle incident.

DriveBC reports that there is an assessment in progress and the next update will be at around 9 a.m.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.


kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Latest Central Green building approved by Kelowna council
Next story
B.C. Agriculture Minister meets with Okanagan industry leaders

Just Posted

Farm worker housing proposal sent to public hearing

Cherry grower looking to house 140 temporary workers on farm at north end of Kelowna

B.C. Agriculture Minister meets with Okanagan industry leaders

When “a local legend like orchardist Fred Steele is there, it is time to listen…”

Construction on long-anticipated Kelowna highrise to get underway

Since October, 190 homes have been sold in the 36-storey East Tower.

Latest Central Green building approved by Kelowna council

After deferring a decision over concerns about building height on the site, council says yes

Okanagan documentary wins prestigious award

A River Film puts the spotlight on water management and has now been honoured

Meet Morgan, the Shuswap’s snow shovelling dog

Newfoundland dog can also rescue swimmers, fetch beer and clean up garbage

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Winter storm warning issued for the B.C. Interior and North

Upwards of 50 centimetres of snow could fall over the next two days

4 in 10 young Canadians have sent a sext, 6 in 10 have received one: report

About 40 per cent said at least one of their intimate photos had been shared without their consent

Free Wi-Fi coming to rest areas along Highway 1 and 16

Vancouver, Sicamous, Prince George a few locations to get upgrades

Tenor sings through Valentines day

Paul Moore presents Nuit Musicale in Kelowna Feb. 9 and Vernon Feb. 10

Global stocks tumble as Wall Street braces for more losses

The Dow Jones industrial average posted its biggest percentage decline since August 2011

Video: Okanagan car show featured on My Classic Car

The episode of My Classic Car that was filmed at the Peach City Beach Cruise aired recently

UPDATE: One lane of Coquihalla re-opened near Merritt

DriveBC reports that the next update will be at around 9 a.m.

Most Read