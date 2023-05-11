The Coquihalla Highway is down to one lane southbound near Great Bear snow shed following a car crash. (David Chemago/Facebook)

Coquihalla down to 1 lane southbound following crash

It’s unknown how many vehicles were involved in the crash

Travellers heading to the Lower Mainland can expect a slower commute following a car crash on the Coquihalla Highway.

The crash took place in the southbound right lane near the Great Bear snow shed. It’s unknown how many vehicles are involved and if anyone is injured. The highway is down to one lane as of 11:30 a.m.

DriveBC is asking drivers to slow down and proceed with caution.

More to come.

