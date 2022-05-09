Hwy 5, southbound at Zopkios Rest Area. (DriveBC)

Hwy 5, southbound at Zopkios Rest Area. (DriveBC)

Coquihalla, Highway 1 to be hit with flurries

A special weather statement is in place for Highway 1 and 5

A special weather statement is in effect for Highway 1 from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass and the Coquihalla from Merritt to Hope.

Environment Canada issued a statement Monday morning, stating light flurries are expected along the high elevation sections of the highways. The statement is in effect until Tuesday afternoon.

Bouts of heavier flurries are possible but will be brief and localized.

This is due to cool unsettled conditions that will keep snow levels near these high elevation sections.

Drivers are warned to be prepared for changing travel conditions if snow accumulates quickly on roads.

Check drivebc.ca for updates.

READ MORE: Weather alert issued for Rogers Pass

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coquihalla HighwayMerrittRevelstoketrans-canada highway

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Suspicious fire damages semi-trailers in Rutland
Next story
Campaign Life Coalition calls Abbotsford leadership hopeful ‘cancel culture’ victim

Just Posted

Hwy 5, southbound at Zopkios Rest Area. (DriveBC)
Coquihalla, Highway 1 to be hit with flurries

Kelowna Fire Department fire truck. (Photo/Capital News)
Suspicious fire damages semi-trailers in Rutland

Rock out to live music this August in Kelowna (Rock the Lake/Contributed)
Kelowna Rock the Lake music festival is back with a legendary lineup

A buyout of Twitter by Elon Musk has the potential to bring about some significant changes at the social media platform. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Elon Musk’s Twitter buyout?