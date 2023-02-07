Coquihalla, Highway 3 issued winter storm warning

The highways are expected 25 centimetres of snow on Tuesday

The Coquihalla Highway and Highway 3 are expecting 25 centimetres of snow on Tuesday, Feb. 7. (DriveBC)

A winter storm warning has been issued for the Coquihalla Highway from Hope and Merritt and Highway 3 for Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Throughout the day and into the night, hazardous snow conditions are expected, totalling 25 centimetres, making travel difficult for drivers. The snow is expected to start light in the morning and get heavier throughout the day.

On Hwy 3, Kootenay Pass is expecting to exceed 25 cm while Paulson Summit is expecting 15 cm.

Snow can accumulate quickly and provide poor visibility, making travelling difficult. Environment Canada suggests postponing non-essential travel until the weather improves.

The storm system is expected to be gone Wednesday morning.

READ MORE: Home prices fall across the Okanagan

READ MORE: ‘People are still going to die’: Kelowna advocate speaks out on drug decriminalization

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC StormBreaking NewsCoquihalla HighwayFraser ValleyHighway 5KelownaOkanaganSnow