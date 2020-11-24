Coquihalla Highway southbound lanes closed due to vehicle incident

Southbound lanes closed between Exit 286: Merritt and the start of Hwy 5

Highway 5 southbound lanes are closed near Exit 286. Pictured are southbound lanes at 7:06 p.m. (DriveBC)

Update, 8:00 p.m.

Southbound lanes remain closed. Estimated time of re-opening tonight (Nov. 24) at 10 p.m. PST.

Original:

Highway 5 (Coquihalla) southbound lanes are closed due to a vehicle incident between Exit 286: Merritt and the start of Highway 5.

According to a report by DriveBC at 6:18 p.m., an assessment is in progress, and the next update is expected at 8 p.m.

