Coquihalla Highway southbound lanes closed due to vehicle incident

Update, 8:00 p.m.
Southbound lanes remain closed. Estimated time of re-opening tonight (Nov. 24) at 10 p.m. PST.
Original:
Highway 5 (Coquihalla) southbound lanes are closed due to a vehicle incident between Exit 286: Merritt and the start of Highway 5.
According to a report by DriveBC at 6:18 p.m., an assessment is in progress, and the next update is expected at 8 p.m.
