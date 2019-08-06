Corvette flees police, smashes two vehicles on Highway 97C

Corvette flees police in Merritt heads to Kelowna on Sunday

After fleeing police in Merritt, smashing into two vehicles on Highway 97 C and demolishing a corvette, an individual known to police is behind bars awaiting charges.

The crime spree started Sunday afternoon when Merritt RCMP advised police in Okanagan that a red Corvette that had fled from officers and was heading to the Kelowna area. Police in Merritt did not engage in pursuit for public safety reasons.

According to Cpl. Mike Halskov, officers spotted the Corvette on Highway 97C near Paradise Valley as it went past their location at a high speed.

As police began to follow the Corvette they came across two collisions.

“The Corvette had side-swiped another vehicle and kept going. The occupants of the side-swiped vehicle were not injured,” said Halskov. “The Corvette then rear-ended a travel trailer being pulled by a pickup truck. The occupants of the pickup-trailer combination were not injured.”

The driver of the Corvette abandoned the destroyed vehicle on Highway 97C and took off on foot.

“ With the assistance of members of the public, police were able to contain and apprehend the individual who is well known to police,” stated Halskov.

The investigation is continuing and charges have yet to be laid, however, the individual is expected to face several charges including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failing to remain at the scene of an accident and driving while suspended.

