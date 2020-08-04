A man did not resurface after cliff jumping at Rattlesnake Island in West Kelowna on Aug. 1. (Contributed)

COSAR attends one search and two rescues over long weekend

Teams searched for a missing cliff jumper, were called out to a sinking boat and an injured ATVer

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) crews had their hands full over the long weekend, attending to numerous rescue efforts.

The team spent three days looking for a 33-year-old Alberta man who did not resurface after cliff jumping.

On Aug. 1 at around 2:40 p.m., West Kelowna RCMP responded to a call of a man who had not resurfaced after cliff jumping near Rattlesnake Island on Okanagan Lake.

People in the area had attempted to locate the man but had not been able to find him.

West Kelowna RCMP, Peachland Fire and Rescue and members of the Central Okanagan Search and Rescue attended the rescue on Aug. 1., but despite extensive efforts, they were unable to locate the man. The man is now presumed to have drowned.

Then, on Sunday, COSAR was called for assistance with rescue efforts two times in 20 minutes.

The boat team was called to a report of a boat sinking with 10 people on board in the waters off of Prichard Drive in West Kelowna but was stood down when they were informed that the 10 occupants made it ashore safely.

A few minutes later, COSAR was called out to rescue an injured ATVer in the hills above West Kelowna near Bear Lake.

The rider had severely injured his arm and his companions were worried for his safety. Wildcat Helicopters was alerted in the hopes of extracting the injured man by air before darkness prevented them from flying.

Meanwhile, 20 COSAR personnel responded by ground in case the man had to be evacuated that way, but the helicopter medical crew managed to extract the subject just before dusk and transported him to awaiting BCEHS ambulance where he was taken to Kelowna General Hospital.

