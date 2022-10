The woman was found by RCMP on Oct. 26

A search and rescue team was dispatched to Mission Creek Regional Park in Kelowna after a woman was reported missing on Oct.26.

The Central Okanagan Search and Rescue team (COSAR) sent 18 people, including the bike team, to search the Greenway.

The missing women was found by Kelowna RCMP and the search team was stood down.

