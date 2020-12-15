COSAR, Ellison Fire, UBCO team up for food and toy drive

The drive is a no-contact event and residents are encouraged to drop off items at the box provided

The Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) team, along with UBC Okanagan and the Ellison Fire Department are hosting a food and toy drive at the UBCO campus this Saturday, Dec. 19.

The food and toy drive will be held at the university’s lower parking lot (H Lot), just off Innovation Drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

COSAR said the drive will be a no-contact event.

“We ask that you follow the directional signs and either drop your items off in the apple box provided or ask us to come to your vehicle where volunteers in full PPE will happily take them,” the team said.

Those who wish to participate are asked to bring non-perishable food items, children’s toys, as well as pet food.

For more information, contact COSAR search manager Duane Tresnich at 250-317-3069.

