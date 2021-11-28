COSAR rescues couple missing from Lake Country outing

Duo got separated from group ride and were found wandering a forest service road in North Okanagan

Two people were located safely by Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) Sunday morning above a popular North Okanagan lake.

COSAR was called to look for a couple in a side-by-side Utility Task Vehicle who went missing after a group ride that started near Postill Lake, above Lake Country. They were part of a fundraising group of off-road enthusiasts who went out Saturday, Nov. 27, and then became separated from the main group.

The pair ended up spending the night near King Edward Lake near Lavington after their side-by-side broke down. They were found walking along the Aberdeen Forest Service Road this morning by a motorist driving in the area. The couple were driven to an RCMP officer as COSAR and Vernon SAR teams were being deployed.

More then 20 COSAR and Vernon Search and Rescue volunteers responded, as did a large number of four-wheel drive enthusiasts from Kelowna.

COSAR would like to thank all those who volunteered, and remind outdoor enthusiasts that filing a trip planned could help prevent an unplanned night in the woods.

Sunday’s task was COSAR’s 97th of the year.

