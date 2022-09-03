COSAR rescues dirt bike rider from Bear Creek, West Kelowna

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) was called to evacuate a dirt bike rider with a suspected back injury from the trails above Bear Creek Forest Service Road, near West Kelowna, on Sept. 3.

The male was riding a dirt bike down a trail in the afternoon when he struck an object and flipped over his bike, landing on his back, said Ed Henzel, COSAR team member.

His friends called emergency services and BC Ambulance dispatched the search and rescue team to assist in locating and extracting the injured rider.

COSAR responded with 12 members, including their medical and utility terrain vehicle teams. They found the male, stabilized him and transported him out to an ambulance. The male was transported to KGH with undetermined injuries.

