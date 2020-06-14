COSAR rescues injured hiker from Divide Lake

The hiker was safely located just before 10 p.m. on June 12

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue helped an injured hiker return to safety from Divide Lake in Kelowna on Friday night.

Just before 10 p.m. on June 12, an injured hiker and their party were located at Divide Lake and brought down by COSAR members by way of ATVs and UTVs.

The injured hiker was then taken to hospital at the trailhead.

“The subject and their party were well prepared and did a great job of handling the situation prior to COSAR members arriving in the scene,” said COSAR on Instagram.

Capital News has reached out to COSAR for more information.

