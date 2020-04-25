COSAR search trail systems for hiker who may be injured or missing

The area searched overnight includes the Angel Springs and K.L.O. creek trails.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue volunteers were out searching the Angel Springs and K.L.O Creek area for a possible missing hiker overnight on April 24. (COSAR/Facebook)

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) volunteers were out overnight on April 24 scouring the Angel Springs and K.L.O. Creek area for a hiker who might be injured or missing.

Read More: COSAR rescues two ATVers from Kettle Valley Railway

Read More: COSAR assists first responders with injured hiker in K.L.O. Creek Park in Kelowna

The search and rescue group announced on their Facebook page that they were searching the trails in the Myra Canyon area southeast of Kelowna at approximately 1 a.m. on April 25.

No description of the missing person was provided.

This story will be updated as further information becomes available.

Read More: COSAR rescues two lost hikers from Okanagan Mountain Park

Read More: COSAR seeking public help in search for elderly hunter outside Kelowna



jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter