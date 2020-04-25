Central Okanagan Search and Rescue volunteers were out searching the Angel Springs and K.L.O Creek area for a possible missing hiker overnight on April 24. (COSAR/Facebook)

COSAR search trail systems for hiker who may be injured or missing

The area searched overnight includes the Angel Springs and K.L.O. creek trails.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) volunteers were out overnight on April 24 scouring the Angel Springs and K.L.O. Creek area for a hiker who might be injured or missing.

The search and rescue group announced on their Facebook page that they were searching the trails in the Myra Canyon area southeast of Kelowna at approximately 1 a.m. on April 25.

No description of the missing person was provided.

This story will be updated as further information becomes available.

jim.elliot@saobserver.net
