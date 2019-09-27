(Contributed)

COSAR searching for missing hunter east of Kelowna

This is the second all-night search in three days handled by the team

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue spent the night looking for an overdue hunter near James Lake.

This is the second overnight search in three days that has been handled by the team.

On Tuesday night, COSAR teams assisted Penticton and Vernon crews in searching for a woman who went missing near McCulloch Lake.

The 51-year-old woman, who had been camping nearby over the weekend, was found dead on Wednesday morning.

COSAR did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

READ MORE: Special weather statement in effect for interior B.C.

READ MORE: Okanagan school board solidifies stance on housing-first initiatives, stresses student safety

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna looking for civic awards committee members
Next story
Jean Chretien in Kelowna Friday to support Liberal candidates

Just Posted

École KLO Middle School to get modular farm

The greenhouse will help teach students about sustainability and food security

‘This is a business decision’ – Liberal candidate floats idea of strategic voting

Stephen Fuhr, is encouraging voters to think strategically when they go to the polls on Oct. 21

COSAR searching for missing hunter east of Kelowna

This is the second all-night search in three days handled by the team

Kelowna looking for civic awards committee members

Seven positions are up fro grabs on the Civic and Community Awards steering committee

Special weather statement in effect for interior B.C.

High mountain passes will likely see a significant amount of snow this weekend

WATCH: Firefighters battle blaze in Vernon home

Mother and 2 children escape burning home unscathed

Okanagan choirs to perform in Choral Extravaganza

Seven area choirs will gather in Penticton on Nov. 17

Daughter of man charged in Abbotsford nurse attack says she warned hospital of danger

Jen Goodkey pleads for help and warns that her father is ‘very dangerous’ while in state of psychosis

Mayor hopes guilty verdict brings closure to family, friends of murdered Oak Bay girls

Andrew Berry found guilty of second-degree murder of his two daughters

Singers to harmonize at pop-up choir

Event will be held Monday, Sept. 30 at Cannery Brewing in Penticton

Morning Start: Wait, does chocolate milk really come from brown cows?

Your morning start for Friday, September 27th, 2019.

RCMP to release report today on B.C. homicides that sparked massive manhunt

Police have said Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod died from self-inflicted gun wounds

Shortened south Okanagan runway may impact flight schedules

Transport Canada has shortened the Penticton airport runway which may impact some flight schedules

Fundraiser started for Vernon family after devastating house fire

A woman and her 2 children managed to escape, but the house is a ‘total loss’: deputy fire chief

Most Read