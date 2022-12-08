Kelowna council is deliberating the 2023 preliminary budget. (Photo/Gary Barnes)

‘Pay as you go’ model suggested to fund public washrooms in Kelowna

Council and city staff are spending the day going through the 2023 preliminary budget.

Parks

City council had questions and comments about a more than $900,000 budget item to replace public washrooms in Rotary Park.

Coun. Charlie Hodge called any washroom at that price a ‘Taj Mahal,’ while Coun. Gordon Lovegrove suggested the city may want to consider the ‘pay as you go’ model for public washrooms as seen in Europe.

Staff and council are going through funding requests from all departments in the 2023 preliminary budget. The net tax demand for 2023 is estimated at $173.8 million. It requires a proposed 4.01 per cent increase on the municipal portion of a property owner’s tax bill and includes a one per cent levy for community safety.

“With inflation expected to be at eight per cent by the end of the year, there are cost pressures I haven’t seen in my 18 years with the city,” said Doug Gilchrist, city manager, as he introduced the budget to council.

The 2023 preliminary budget is available on the City of Kelowna website.

Capital News will be updating budget deliberations throughout the day.

