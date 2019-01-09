Costs mount for West Kelowna multi-sport facility

Developers of a West Kelowna sports facility did not include washrooms in the initial design.

The construction of West Kelowna’s multi-sport facility has hit a snag — the developers did not include washrooms in the initial design.

The city budgeted $3.8 million for the soccer dome, but now, with the addition of washrooms, more public money may be required.

The BC Building Code requires eight washrooms for a maximum dome capacity of 150, but it is not yet clear how much the addition of washrooms will cost. Despite the fact project the project has been in the works for several years, developers only now realize washrooms are a necessary requirement in the building’s plans.

“This requirement was not flagged when the preliminary budget estimate for the construction of a multi-sport facility was completed, due to the lack of conceptual design or full review of specifications and requirements by bylaw, codes, etc,” states a report submitted to council by Mark Roberts, parks planing and flood remediation supervisor, Bob Kusch, parks, recreation and culture manager and Allen Fillion, general manager of engineering and public works.

There is an option given to council to reduce the maximum capacity for the soccer dome to 75 which would require one less washroom.

“Because of the unanticipated washroom requirement, the design team are currently exploring designs and costing implications, however additional funding may be required once design and construction costs are properly accounted,” the report states.

In the 2017 capital budget, council identified the design and planning of a soccer dome facility in their strategic priorities.

The inflatable dome will be a permanent sports fixture, the equivalent of a dry floor that can go over the turf field to accommodate sports other than soccer will also be installed. The option to keep the dome inflated year round instead of seasonally saves cost and extends the life expectancy of the inflated roof.

In May, then mayor and now Coun. Doug Findlater cautioned staff and Urban Systems against “budget creep,” and that he would not vote for any further budget increases after the cost ballooned from an estimated $1 million early last year.

The project is in partnership with the Westside Youth Soccer Association whom received a grant from the province in 2016 for the project.

The report will be presented to council Jan. 8.

