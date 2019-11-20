This is the second reported cougar sighting in West Kelowna in the past month. (WildSafe BC photo)

Cougar reportedly spotted near West Kelowna church, elementary school

This is the second time in the past month that a cougar has been seen in the area

A cougar sighting was reported in West Kelowna’s Rose Valley neighbourhood on Wednesday morning.

A concerned resident posted to the Rose Valley Community (West Kelowna) Facebook group this morning saying she spotted the cougar near the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on McDougall Road, a short walk from Mar Jok Elementary School.

According to one comment on the post made by somebody who works at Mar Jok, the incident was reported to the school. The sighting was also reported to Rose Valley Elementary School, another comment read.

The Capital News reached out to the B.C. Conservation Officer Service for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Earlier this month, a cougar was spotted just down the road near Rose Valley Elementary School.

According to WildSafe BC, if you do encounter a cougar try and remain calm, make yourself look as large as possible and back away slowly, keeping the animal in view.

If a cougar shows aggression or begins following you, keep eye contact, yell and make loud noises.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service asks that any wildlife encounters be reported the Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) line at 1-877-952-7277.

READ MORE: Cougar spotted near West Kelowna elementary school

READ MORE: Six bears destroyed in three days in West Kelowna

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Osoyoos driver admits being ‘drunk’ after crashing into pole
Next story
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveils new Liberal cabinet

Just Posted

Cougar reportedly spotted near West Kelowna church, elementary school

This is the second time in the past month that a cougar has been seen in the area

Cirque Du Soleil to cross over for ice-performance in Kelowna in 2020

Experience live music, extraordinary skating and stunning visuals in Cirque de Soleil Axel

Vernon woman collecting socks for Kelowna’s less fortunate

Jennylee Cowie hopes to collect 100 pairs of socks to give to the Gospel Mission in Kelowna

Okanagan College elects new chair and vice chair

Gloria Morgan was elected as the new chair Okanagan College’s board of governors

Kelowna house fire considered ‘potentially suspicious’

A house on Morrison Avenue caught fire around 12:30 p.m. last night

VIDEO: Ron MacLean says he doesn’t believe former co-host Don Cherry is racist

Sportsnet fired Cherry on Nov. 11, two days after controversial on-air comments during ‘Coach’s Corner’

Penticton council fed up with non-compliant property owner

“I’m deeply offended, as I think all of Penticton is, and especially the neighbours.”

Distracted driving tickets not for ICBC revenue, B.C. minister says

Minister Mike Farnworth calls SenseBC analysis ‘nonsense’

CN Rail strike and lack of trucking alternatives stoke forest industry fears

Companies calling on the federal government to ‘do everything in its power’ to end the strike

Vernon slides to No. 25 in magazine’s most dangerous cities list

‘Downward slide is good to see’: RCMP

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveils new Liberal cabinet

Pivotal role in his new cabinet for a minority-government era goes to Chrystia Freeland

Osoyoos driver admits being ‘drunk’ after crashing into pole

A 52-year-old Osoyoos man admits being drunk after hitting power pole

Penticton council to hear case for declaring a climate emergency in the new year

The newly formed Sustainability Committee has been directed to look at the idea

Vigilantes sentenced to two years jail after invading alleged Hedley drug house

Two men were sentenced to two years in federal prison November 12,… Continue reading

Most Read