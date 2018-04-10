FACEBOOK PHOTO/ DANI ELLE Cougar sitting on an outdoor planter box at the Port Hardy Hospital on April 10.

Cougar spotted at B.C. hospital

The cougar was sitting next to a glass window on an outdoor garden box

Hospital workers got an up close and personal view of wildlife when they spotted a cougar sitting on a garden box outside the building at the Port Hardy Hospital on north east Vancouver Island.

Hospital employee Danielle Nye snapped photos of the animal during the Tuesday morning sighting and uploaded them Facebook, where they were quickly shared to the community’s North Island Wildlife Awareness Facebook group.

“Just another average day at the hospital in port hardy…” wrote Nye in the post.

RCMP and Conservation were called to the scene.

The cougar was also spotted around 10:45 a.m. crossing the highway near Klassen’s Car Dealership, a few blocks away, before it was spotted at the hospital around noon.

RELATED: Cougar kills dog in Port Alice

This sighting comes after many cougar sightings that have been ongoing in communities throughout the North Island.

In late March and early April, a cougar reportedly attacked and killed a dog at the Cluxewe Resort near Port McNeill and another cougar killed a dog in the Village of Port Alice.

North Island communities have been on alert since late December and early January when a dog was killed in Port Hardy after multiple cougar sightings.

According to the Vancouver Island Wilerness and Historical Conservation, “Of the estimated 4000 cougars in Canada, 3500 live in BC. Of this, nearly a quarter reside on Vancouver Island (itself only representing 3% of BC’s land area), resulting in the highest concentration of cougars in the world.”

 

FACEBOOK PHOTO/ DANI ELLE Cougar making itself at home at the Port Hardy Hospital.

FACEBOOK PHOTO/ DANI ELLE Cougar leaving after about ten minutes of haning out at the Port Hardy Hosptial.

Previous story
Renters, landlords to be quizzed on B.C. problems
Next story
Kelowna doesn’t like the increase in gas prices

Just Posted

Kelowna doesn’t like the increase in gas prices

You may notice a change at the pump today

Centre of Gravity lineup ain’t nothing to mess with

Wu-Tang Clan will headline COG this summer in Kelowna

A B.C. man took the bait and ended up in jail

Kelowna RCMP took a man into custody Sunday for allegedly stealing a Bait Car.

Viper star close to Broncos

Jimmy Lambert is a Saskatoon hockey product

Kelowna to gather for Humboldt

Moment of silence scheduled for Humboldt.

Elizabeth May, other anti-pipeline protesters should be criminally charged: judge

Green Party of Canada leader and others appear in B.C. Supreme Court after arrests three weeks ago

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Oil-by-rail traffic rises as B.C. battles over Trans Mountain pipeline

Trainloads increasing from Alberta to Washington refineries

VIDEO: Canadian Star Wars fan builds rideable starfighter

A Nova Scotia ‘Star Wars’ fan builds rideable, two-metre-tall TIE starfighter from scrap

Trucking company suspended after Humboldt bus crash

Alberta has suspended Adesh Deol Trucking Ltd. as standard procedure following the tragedy

Record-tying eight medals for Ruck, two for Smith

Kelowna-born swimmers shine at Commonwealth Games in Australia

Cougar spotted at B.C. hospital

The cougar was sitting next to a glass window on an outdoor garden box

Renters, landlords to be quizzed on B.C. problems

Premier John Horgan now has dozens of policy reviews underway

‘Heroes to many:’ Support offered to Humboldt students after bus crash kills 15

Classes resumed Tuesday but Garinger says the focus will be on the well-being of students and staff

Most Read