Kelowna MLA Steve Thomson gets a flu shot from Chris Waller, owner of Lakeside Medicine Centre, to raise awareness for the flu season. - Carli Berry/Capital News

Cough cough: Kelowna MLA gets flu shot to prep for the cold season

Steve Thomson got his flu shot from Lakeside Medicine Centre Friday

It’s that time of year again, where the sniffles of co-workers can be heard throughout the office, while others stay home nestled in their beds with sweaty foreheads.

Flu season has arrived in the Okanagan, and Kelowna MLA Steven Thomson along with Lakeside Medicine Centre are encouraging those who over the age of 65 to come in for a free shot.

Owner of the clinic Chris Waller said the pharmacy will give out around 9,000 shots this season.

“Last year, pharmacists gave residents of BC. 630,000 vaccinations and I expect us to exceed that this year,” Waller said. “It’s the accessibility of us… now they can drop it and get it done while you’re filling a perception.”

“It’s sort of like advanced voting, you don’t have to wait for one big day to do it,” Thomson said. “This is the season to do it, and having it easily available…. we’re encouraging everyone to get out there and get one for the upcoming season.

The flu shot introduces the patient to viruses that may be coming through the Okanagan Valley, so they are able to build up a resistance, Waller said.

RELATED: Hospitals, care homes struggle with influenza

“As you age, your immune system isn’t able to cope with stresses, infections and viruses, in particular seniors and those with health issues.

Thomson said he’s had them regularly since they’ve been available since 2009.

Patients receive a free vaccination is available for those over the age of 65, adults and children with long-term health problems, children over the age of five, all First Nations and people who work with people who are at a high risk.

A flu mist is available for free for children, which is inserted in the nose, Waller said. “It’s a different form that we’re giving.”

Last year, the pharmacy about 3,000 flu shots were administered in Kelowna.

To find out where you can get vaccinated visit https://immunizebc.ca/ and https://www.cdc.gov/ for more information.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Anti-SOGI school trustee files defamation lawsuit against BCTF president
Next story
How to get government cheques if Canada Post staff go on strike

Just Posted

Science teachers converge on Kelowna for conference

Exposing new instructional classroom tools for science teachers

Former Vernon man guilty of Japanese exchange student’s murder

Natsumi Kogawa was found at empty heritage mansion shortly after she was reported missing in 2016

West Kelowna high school teacher faces sexual assault charges

A Mount Boucherie teacher has been charged with child luring, sexual exploitation and sexual assault

Your last chance to learn about Kelowna election candidates

Here are the men and women running for mayor, council and board of education in the city

Kelowna candidates on what council should have done differently over the last four years

Candidates talk about how issues could have been handled better

Cough cough: Kelowna MLA gets flu shot to prep for the cold season

Steve Thomson got his flu shot from Lakeside Medicine Centre Friday

Watch it again: Kelowna mayoral candidates square off

Missing the LIVE Kelowna mayoral debate watch now

How to get government cheques if Canada Post staff go on strike

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers said members could go on rotating strikes as early as Monday

Anti-SOGI school trustee files defamation lawsuit against BCTF president

Barry Neufeld says Glen Hansman’s words caused him “indignity,” “personal harassment,” and “anxiety”

Ocean “Blob” returns to North Coast of B.C.

A 2,000 kilometre patch of warm ocean water could signal a warm winter in Prince Rupert

Pot sales down by nearly 70% on Day 2 of legalization in B.C.

Several products on BC Cannabis Store are still sold out

B.C. man accused of killing Belgian tourist along Highway 1 appears in court

Sean McKenzie, 27, made second court appearance since his arrest in connection with the murder of Amelie Sakkalis

Colourfully named cannabis products appeal to youth, Tory health critic says

Conservative health critic Marilyn Gladu says the Liberal government needs to do more to ensure cannabis products available online are not enticing to young people

Trial set for man charged with decades-old murder of B.C. girl

Garry Handlen accused of killing Merritt girl; also charged with Abbotsford murder

Most Read