Council keeping a close eye on Lawson Ave development’s variances

‘Sometimes, that’s a signal to me that there may be too much building being pushed onto the lot’ - Coun. Luke Stack

Kelowna council was unanimous in its support of a four-storey apartment complex on the outskirts of downtown — but at least one councillor will be watching its progress very closely.

Zoning regulations currently set the site of 1021 Lawson Avenue for two-dwelling housing. On Monday, Aug. 11, council was asked to consider changing that zoning to medium density multiple housing to allow the four-storey apartment building.

While the application was forwarded to a public hearing, the five requested variances caught the eye of Coun. Luke Stack.

“I always like to caution the applicant that if there are five variances already anticipated, sometimes that’s a signal to me that there may be too much building being pushed onto the lot,” said Stack, adding that he will be keeping an eye on just what those variances are and how much they will impact neighbouring properties.

Three variances are related to setbacks and two are related to parking stall sizes.

Council voted solely on the rezoning on Monday. They will look more in-depth at the form and character of the building — and the variances — when the development comes before council.

The rezoning matter will go to a future public hearing.

