Council moves forward on 2 large Kelowna apartments despite some push back

Apartment complexes are planned for Gordon and Lawson, and Dougal and Leathead

Conceptual rendering of apartment complex proposed for Gordon Drive and Lawson Avenue in Kelowna. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

Kelowna council raised concerns over the consultation process and amenity spaces regarding two large apartment developments.

Coun. Gord Lovegrove asked staff if residents were properly notified of a 130-unit rental building planned for Gordon Drive, Lawson Avenue and Aspen Court.

“At least one resident did not get notified,” he said.

Staff told council that the developer, Troika Developments, followed proper procedure including notifying all neighbours within 50 metres of the proposed building. Only two letters were received through the public engagement process.

The project is also a land assembly being built on several lots.

That brought concerns that other lots along Aspen Court may be orphaned due to the L-shape of the proposed development.

Proposed site for apartment complex at Gordon Drive and Lawson Avenue in Kelowna. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

Staff noted that other lots on Aspen could potentially be part of future land assembly developments if the owners wished to sell. Coun. Charlie Hodge questioned how the apartment complex would fit onto the site.

“I can’t see how you’re going to do that on that property.”

He also wants to see the project go to a public hearing.

Council gave initial consideration to rezoning the property to move the project forward.

Hodge also had concerns about amenity and green space for an apartment building proposed for a Rutland neighbourhood.

The development is a six-storey, 124-unit building planned for 540 Dougall Road North at Leathead Road.

Conceptual rendering of housing development proposed for 385-405 Leathead Road and 530-540 Dougal Road North. (Photo contributed)

“There needs to be more creativity, less space for units and more space found for green,” he said, referring to what he saw as a lack of trees and landscaping.

Hodge added he was disappointed with a lack of indoor amenity space, which Coun. Luke Stack agreed.

Plans do show a rooftop and a small ground-level amenity space.

Conceptual rendering of housing development proposed for 385-405 Leathead Road and 530-540 Dougal Road North. (Photo contributed)

Coun. Rick Webber said he understood his colleagues’ comments but had a different perspective.

“I guess it comes down to how important is that we reject a project over what we think should be there.”

Council approved a development permit for the Dougall Road North project, with Hodge opposed.

READ MORE: Future of controversial downtown Kelowna tower up in the air

READ MORE: Kelowna man who killed family eligible for parole 10 years sooner

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitterand subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City CouncilCity of KelownaHousingHousing CrunchRentals