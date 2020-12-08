(City of West Kelowna)

Council voices approval of large West Kelowna housing development

The Goat’s Peak Housing Development takes large step forward toward approval

West Kelowna city council gave first and second reading to a bylaw amendment on Tuesday, Dec. 8, to allow for the development of homes on Goat’s Peak.

The Goat’s Peak comprehensive development plan (CDP) consists of four separate lots located adjacent to Gellatly Road, near the Glenrosa interchange. Owners proposed rezoning of one of their lots, Block C, to accommodate housing.

Landowners are hoping to build about 245 units of single-family detached homes, duplexes, and low-density multiple family housing, as well as provide parks in the area.

Council voted unanimously in favour of the amendment, hailing the project as positive and exciting for the community.

This serves as the first phase of many within the large project. Developers hope to eventually develop the entire area into about 933 residential units, surrounded by parks and natural areas.

The West K News previously reported the Goat’s Peak housing development in West Kelowna is back on the table. The project has been in the works since 2013.

READ MORE: Large West Kelowna housing development back on the table

Council spoke positively about the project, and many said they were glad to see it revived and brought back before council.

“This is a good news story for the community to see this finally moving forward again, so I’m happy to support this today,” said Coun. Rick De Jong.

A school site, a park dedication, and trails are penned to be included in the area. Environmentally sensitive areas have been identified on project plans.

Staff confirmed the project could eventually include a small commercial centre. Part of the land is dedicated as mixed-use commercial. Staff also confirmed visual impacts will be examined in more detail at a further date.

Coun. Doug Findlater was glad to see this back before council again. He spoke of the past; this isn’t the first time a developer has come before council to propose a project in this area.

In previous reiterations, he reminded council of concerns which led to civic requests by Gorman Bros. Lumber Ltd, across the highway from the development. He requested their concerns, which he did not elaborate on, be heard. He referenced them as the largest employer in West Kelowna.

“We don’t want to make life miserable for a gem of an employer. Quite frankly, and I’ve said it before, Gorman’s is more important to this community than any new development. That’s my view.”

Concerns were raised by Coun. Jason Friesen and Coun. Carol Zanonwith regards to increased pressure on Gellatly Road, pinned as an access point to the project.

However other councillors commended staff and the developer for improvements to the roadway plans, so far.

Coun. Jayson Zilkie and Coun. Stephen Johnston both spoke of their excitement for the project. Zilkie commended the Gellatly Road connection improvements, as well as the mixed-use of housing.

He asked if there would be any playgrounds included in the natural areas of the project, besides the site set aside for a school in the future. Staff explained the open green spaces, as well as the regional park nearby, is being relied on as a play area.

Mayor Gord Milson said he was pleased to see the project come forward again.

Following the unanimous vote in favour, staff will now schedule a public hearing to gain input from the public on this project. The date for this is not yet known.

