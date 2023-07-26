Kelowna Coun. Ron Cannan. (City of Kelowna video)

Kelowna Coun. Ron Cannan. (City of Kelowna video)

Councillor questions $2B investment in Kelowna’s future

‘I don’t believe the current capital plan aligns with the needs of our community’

Councillor Ron Cannan was the only vote against adopting the 10-Year Capital Plan at Monday’s (July 24) regular meeting.

“I don’t believe the current capital plan aligns with the needs of our community if we really want to build a city of the future,” he said.

Cannan took issue that the extension of Clement Avenue was not included in the plan, although it will be at the design stage next year.

“We still have a serious infrastructure deficit,” added Cannan. “I know there are currently 5,000 to 6,000 housing units under construction, so that’s conservatively 7,500 to 10,000 more vehicles on the road.”

He also noted that there is a mental health and housing affordability crisis and serious transportation challenges in the city.

“Our priority on borrowing $241 million for a recreation centre isn’t a priority.”

Cannan was referring to the borrowing bylaw, also approved at Monday’s meeting, to replace Parkinson Recreation Centre.

READ MORE: Two extra weeks for Kelowna public to ponder borrowing $241M for recreation

The city plans to spend $2.05 billion over the next 10 years on infrastructure.

Big ticket items include buildings ($416M), transportation ($373M), the airport ($371M), and parks ($288M).

The 10-Year Capital Plan will have no impact on taxation, according to city staff.

READ MORE: Ramada Lodge hotel sold to Okanagan company

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City CouncilCity of KelownainfrastructureInvesting

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Penticton announces new fire chief
Next story
Quesnel man dies in ATV crash near Lumby

Just Posted

A study is being conducted to understand the behaviour of Okanagan cougars. (HCTF/Submitted)
B.C.’s ‘most comprehensive cougar study to date’ coming to Okanagan

Image
You will be able to still read and rely on local journalism. That’s a fact.

Kelowna Fire Department Hall #1 on Enterprise Avenue. (Steven Lin)
Kelowna Fire Department finds bargain on new fire engine

Caution tape has been put up at the Lake Okanagan Resort dock by Okanagan Lake Boat Rentals after a woman fell through a gap in the rubber mats. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)
Woman falls through dock during family’s Okanagan vacation