Councillor questions $2B investment in Kelowna’s future

‘I don’t believe the current capital plan aligns with the needs of our community’

Councillor Ron Cannan was the only vote against adopting the 10-Year Capital Plan at Monday’s (July 24) regular meeting.

“I don’t believe the current capital plan aligns with the needs of our community if we really want to build a city of the future,” he said.

Cannan took issue that the extension of Clement Avenue was not included in the plan, although it will be at the design stage next year.

“We still have a serious infrastructure deficit,” added Cannan. “I know there are currently 5,000 to 6,000 housing units under construction, so that’s conservatively 7,500 to 10,000 more vehicles on the road.”

He also noted that there is a mental health and housing affordability crisis and serious transportation challenges in the city.

“Our priority on borrowing $241 million for a recreation centre isn’t a priority.”

Cannan was referring to the borrowing bylaw, also approved at Monday’s meeting, to replace Parkinson Recreation Centre.

The city plans to spend $2.05 billion over the next 10 years on infrastructure.

Big ticket items include buildings ($416M), transportation ($373M), the airport ($371M), and parks ($288M).

The 10-Year Capital Plan will have no impact on taxation, according to city staff.

