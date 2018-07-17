The proposed residential tower for 414 Cedar Avenue in the South Pandosy area of Kelowna. —Image: contributed

Councillors don’t like it but send tower proposal to public hearing anyway

Despite speaking out against Cedar Avenue project councillors say minds are still open

A number of Kelowna city councillors don’t like it, but none the less have forwarded a proposal to build a 15-storey residential tower in the South Pandosy neighbourhood to a public hearing.

Saying they would approach the public hearing with open minds, the councillors openly expressed concern about the planned height of the building, slated for 414 Cedar Avenue, just west of Pandosy Street. The developer is requesting a variance from the currently allowable seven-storey maximum height.

“I have huge concerns,” said Coun. Luke Stack. “This is not consistent at all (with the city’s plan for what the South Pandosy neighbourhood would be like).”

Couns. Gail Given and Charlie Hodge echoed Stack’s remarks, with Given saying the 14-storey Sopa Square towers in the area were supposed to be the only towers in the area and serve as a focal point, but are now being used as an example for other developments to follow.

Hodge, who predicted a “raucous” public hearing on the development proposal, said the neighbourhood has been vocal in the past about the development of nearby Cedar Park and will not be happy.

Coun. Tracy Gray said she also had concerns and was “reluctantly” voting to send the proposal to a public hearing.

The 34-unit building has the support of city planning staff.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Wildfire near Lake Country grows to seven hectares
Next story
International bestselling author coming to Kelowna

Just Posted

Councillors don’t like it but send tower proposal to public hearing anyway

Despite speaking out against Cedar Avenue project councillors say minds are still open

Kelowna cannabis company licensed to perform tests on the plant

GTEC Holding’s Zen Labs got its Health Canada licence in July

Community meets Okanagan Rail Trail campaign target

Goal of $7.8 million met

Downtown drug crime a cause for concern for Kelowna cops

City’s top cop says police presence being bumped up downtown as a result of increase in crime

International bestselling author coming to Kelowna

Jonas Saul has outranked Stephen King and Dean Koontz

VIDEO: Visual recap of Vancouver Island MusicFest

Walk Off The Earth, Passenger, Arlo Guthrie among highlights

Tailgate Party celebrates Naramata’s early roots

South Okanagan wineries located on the Naramata Bench host their annual party

Emerica tears up Penticton Youth Park

Pro skateboarders make summer afternoon even hotter

‘Virtual drugstore’ dealer sentenced in the South Okanagan

A Penticton woman was using the casino as a hub to sell drugs and launder money

Trudeau’s youth council divided over Trans Mountain pipeline purchase

A letter signed by 16 past and present members was made public today, asking the federal government to reverse course

UPDATE: Wildfire near Lake Country grows to seven hectares

The BC Wildfire Service is responding to a blaze at Dee Lake

Hulk Hogan reinstated into wrestling Hall of Fame

Hogan had used racial slurs caught on video when talking about his daughter sleeping with a black man

UPDATE: BC crews respond to two new wildfires

Blazes near Allison and Osoyoos Lakes

Motorcycle driver dies in a head-on collision near Oliver

RCMP said the three vehicle collision, near Road 18, happened around 2:45 p.m. on July 14

Most Read