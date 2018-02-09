Couple allegedly squatting in detached shed

A man and a woman have been taken into police custody after a Kelowna homeowner discovered the pair illegally squatting in an outbuilding on the man’s private property.

RCMP were called to a residence located in the 2200 block of Aberdeen Street on Friday morning at 8:09 a.m. in response to a report of a break and enter to a large detached shed.

The property owner first discovered the alleged break-in when he noticed the pad lock, which he used to secure his shed, had been cut off.

He then spotted an unknown individual, believed to be a male, still inside the building, peering out of one of the windows.

“RCMP general duty officers responded to the scene and subsequently arrested both a 33-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman, both of no fixed address in Kelowna,” said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

Both suspects remain in police custody at this time and face potential charges. The RCMP continue to investigate.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.