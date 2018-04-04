Couple facing charges after throwing mail out a vehicle window

West Kelowna - A Salmon Arm woman and Penticton male have been charged

A man and woman are facing charges after throwing stacks of envelopes out a vehicle window.

The pair, spotted by police in the Shannon Lake area early Monday morning, now faces multiple criminal charges after Mounties watched as a stack of mail envelopes were thrown from the open windows of their moving vehicle.

On April 2, at approximately 3 a.m., an RCMP officer had been conducting patrols in the area of Shannon Woods Drive and Tallus Ridge Drive, when he spotted a white Volkswagen Jetta being driven suspiciously without its tail lights on, according to the RCMP in a news release.

“The officer continued his observations of that vehicle and was shocked to see as a vehicle occupant tossed, what was later confirmed to be, a stack of stolen mail which scattered all over the roadway,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

The general duty investigator plainly observed what appeared to be large amounts of suspected stolen property items, believed to be related to theft from motor vehicles, littered throughout the Volkswagen sedan during a subsequent traffic stop. Both occupants were arrested without incident, they were each remanded into police custody and taken before the Courts on April 3 for their first appearance.

The couple’s vehicle was seized as part of the still ongoing police investigation. “As the RCMP continue their efforts to reunite area residents with their stolen property and contact those who were more than likely intended victims to be targeted by identity theft,” adds Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

James Gordon, a 35-year-old Penticton man, has been formally charged by the Crown with theft from mail, possession of stolen mail and possession of break-in instruments and breach of his probation order.

While, 26-year-old, Ashlyn Johnson of Salmon Arm has been formally charged with theft from mail, possession of stolen mail, possession of break-in instruments, theft under $5,000, breach of a Recognizance of Bail and breach of her probation order.

