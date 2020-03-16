Effective March 17 at 3:30 p.m., Apex Mountain Resort will be closed for the season due to COVID-19. (Apex Mountain Resort photo)

COVID-19: Apex Mountain Resort ceasing operations

Effective March 17 at 3:30 p.m., Apex Mountain Resort will be closed for the season

Apex Mountain Resort is ceasing operations for the season as a result of COVID-19.

The resort announced on Facebook Monday night that “after careful consideration and deliberation” they would be closing effective March 17 at 3:30 p.m.

“As much as we would love to stay open and provide a venue for those to enjoy the outdoors, we feel it is our duty to help reduce the spread of this virus,” wrote general manager James Shalman.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this short notice may cause, however the health and safety of our guests, staff and residents is more important. We appreciate your understanding as we all band together to help lessen the curve in spreading COVID-19.”

Apex joins a list of other resorts that have closed already, including Big White.

READ MORE: Ski season at Big White comes to an early close due to COVID-19

READ MORE: Tourism industry advocate calls for emergency fund in wake of COVID-19 cancellations

@PentictonNews
editor@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cineplex, Landmark Cinemas to close movie theatres till April 2 due to COVID-19
Next story
UPDATE: Kelowna recreation centres make changes to operations amid COVID-19 concerns

Just Posted

Vehicle rollover on Highway 97C near West Kelowna

There are reports someone may have been thrown from the vehicle

UPDATE: Kelowna recreation centres make changes to operations amid COVID-19 concerns

Goodlife Fitness, the YMCA and others have been affected

West Kelowna facilities shut down due to COVID-19

Seniors Centre and local library all set to be closed by Tuesday, March 17

Ski season at Big White comes to an early close due to COVID-19

Resort ceased its operations on March 16 for the remainder of the season

Crews rescue injured hiker at West Kelowna trail

West Kelowna crews responded to the call just after 2:00 p.m.

COVID-19: What’s open and closed in B.C. as a result of the novel coronavirus

Universities go online, Starbucks goes ‘to-go’

LNG Canada to halve its Kitimat workforce

Many have left town already

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

COVID-19: Apex Mountain Resort ceasing operations

Effective March 17 at 3:30 p.m., Apex Mountain Resort will be closed for the season

Cineplex, Landmark Cinemas to close movie theatres till April 2 due to COVID-19

Move will comply with ban on gatherings of 50 or more people in B.C.

Great-grandson of original carver helps restore totem pole at Royal B.C. Museum

The Kwakwaka’wakw Heraldic Pole was originally completed in 1953

COVID-19: Former Green Party leader self-isolates, works from home, contemplates ukelele lessons

May is working remotely, calls for measure to help protect workers from economic effects of COVID-19

Food app services, post office workers urged to minimize contact with deliveries

Many services have brought in no-contact delivery

Tourism industry advocate calls for emergency fund in wake of COVID-19 cancellations

Claims losses amount to hundreds of millions of dollars already

Most Read